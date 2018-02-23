Blogs / You are here: Home Travel Blog / Luxe Playa del Carmen Resort Brings Good Times + Tan Lines to Spring Breakers

The idyllic Mexican destination, Thompson Playa del Carmen is a luxury lifestyle hotel located on the famed La Quinta Avenida – Playa’s two-mile, pedestrian-only shopping and dining district – and Calle 12, which boasts the trendiest bars and nightclubs in Riviera Maya. During the Summer, Thompson is offering the ultimate package for a perfect getaway full of luxury, leisure and nightlife in the form of Good Times + Tan Lines. Gather your group and head south for an unforgettable vacation this Summer. The Good Times + Tan Lines package includes:

Luxury accommodations for 3 nights or more

One day exclusive use of poolside cabana with a chilled bottle of rose and a $250 food and beverage credit to splurge while in cabana

Two 60-minute massages per stay

Morning coffee and juice delivered to your room

Daily breakfast for two

Thompson Playa del Carmen’s vibrant 30,000-square-foot rooftop is the social mecca of the property (and the highest point in Playa). The rooftop playground at the 5th Avenue Building boasts NYC-famed concept CATCH, a massive infinity pool, swim-up bar, panoramic ocean views, and luxury cabanas. Guests can sip signature CATCH and Cinco cocktails under the sun and relax listening to the DJ-spun tropical house music, or privately in a plush cabana or daybed. Located on ‘Calle Corazon,’ the 5th Avenue Building is perfect for Spring Breakers looking for a colorful urban atmosphere and a real connection to downtown Playa’s local shopping, restaurant and nightlife offerings.

For rates and availability, visit www.thompsonhotels.com/hotels/ playa-del-carmen/thompson-play a-del-carmen/special-offers/ exclusive-offers