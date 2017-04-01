You are here: Home Blogs / Awe Inspiring Aspen

Awe Inspiring Aspen

By Marissa Greteman

Nestled among the Rocky Mountains’ Sawatch Range and the Elk Mountains is Aspen, Colorado; the ideal spot for a destination wedding. No matter the season, your budget or the size of your guest list, Aspen has something for you. Hotels in Aspen include The Little Nell, The Limelight, The St. Regis and Hotel Jerome, which are all centrally located in the heart of Aspen. Removed from the hustle and bustle of downtown are The Gant and Aspen Meadows Resort. Each property offers unique event spaces and amenities perfect for a rehearsal, ceremony or reception.

The Limelight property includes several outdoor event spaces, great for couples who are looking to highlight the beauty of Aspen on their big day. Guests can also enjoy good company, live music and light Italian fare in the lounge before retiring to their spacious, luxurious rooms. The versatile Fountain Courtyard at The St. Regis provides remarkable views of Aspen Mountain, while the St. Regis Ballroom incorporates the sophisticated, enchanting design style that is seen throughout the hotel. The St. Regis is also home to the award-winning Remède Spa, a fantastic place to relax before (or after) the big day. Known as the “crown jewel” of Aspen, Hotel Jerome is rich in history and features Aspen’s only aboveground ballroom. The Grand Ballroom is a luxurious, neutral-toned space that is fit for any wedding. Stop by the J-Bar for a famous “Aspen Crud”, a spiked milkshake drink created during the prohibition days. Situated on 40 acres of beautiful Colorado land between the Roaring Fork River and Castle Creek is Aspen Meadows Resort. The entire property reflects classic Bauhaus style and features countless works of art by Herbert Bayer, designer of the hotel. Bayer also created Anderson Park, a serene space with magnificent views, where many couples have said “I Do”. The Gant is a condominium style resort that also offers services typically found in luxury hotel. Located in a quiet residential area at the base of Aspen Mountain, The Gant offers impeccable views and a break from the commotion surrounding downtown.

The Little Nell is another property located right at the base of Aspen Mountain. In addition to the exquisite dining options and event space available on property, they offer exclusive access to the Sundeck and the Aspen Mountain Club. Both are located at the top of the mountain, and accessible by gondola. The Sundeck is made up of 10,000 square feet of indoor and outdoor space. An open floor plan allows for plenty of flexibility when it comes to transforming the space. The Aspen Mountain Club is a 4,400 square foot private club that strikes harmony between European and cozy mountain lodge design styles. Adjacent to the Aspen Mountain Club is the Wedding Deck, an outdoor ceremony space with unbeatable views of the Elk Mountains and highland bowl. These views serve as the perfect backdrop for a wedding, regardless of the season.

Some of the best food in Aspen can be found at the Caribou Club. Chef Miles’ passion for food is evident in each of his creations. Whether you host an intimate rehearsal dinner at the club or take advantage of their full service catering option, your dining experience with the Caribou Club will be one you never forget.

