RODEO UNCORKED!® ROUNDUP AND BEST BITES COMPETITION
February 19, 2018 by Laurette Veres
Filed under Blogs, Dining
Last night, foodies and wine enthusiasts gathered to eat drink and be merry! Rodeo Uncorked! Roundup and Best Bites Competition featured 106 Houston restaurants, chefs, caterers and food trucks paired with winning wines from the 2018 Rodeo Uncorked! International Wine Competition.
The 2018 Best Bites winners are:
Outstanding Showmanship Award
- Grand Champion – Brothers Produce
- Reserve Grand Champion – Pop Fancy People’s Choice Award
- Grand Champion – Killen’s – Beef Ribs
- Reserve Grand Champion – Taste of Texas – Certified Angus Beef Tenderloin Tasty Traditions Award
- Grand Champion – Ooh La La – Corn Flake Cookie
- Reserve Grand Champion – Texas de Brazil – Flank Steak with Chimichurri Sauce andMashed PotatoesTrailblazing Appetizer/Starter Award
- Grand Champion – Snooze an AM Eatery – Pork Belly on a Tortilla with Mango Pico de Gallo
- Reserve Grand Champion – Brennan’s – Tasso and Grit Dumpling with NOLA BarbequeShrimp
- Third Place – EuraAsia Fusion – Pepper Tuna CrabLone Star Entrée Award
- Grand Champion – Killen’s – Beef Ribs
- Reserve Grand Champion – Texas de Brazil – Flank Steak with Chimichurri Sauce andMashed Potatoes
- Third Place – Brio Tuscan Grill – Balsamic Braised Beef with Smoked Gouda, Polenta andBrussel SproutsTwo-Steppin’ Dessert Award
- Grand Champion – Killen’s STQ – Maple Bacon Bread Pudding
- Reserve Grand Champion – Pop Fancy – Cereal Pops
- Third Place – Ooh La La – Corn Flake CookieRookie Award
Pop Fancy – Cereal Pops
Trail Boss Food Truck Award (new for 2018)
Breaking Bao – The Hot Jam Bao
During the event, each dish could be paired with one of 452 complimentary, champion wines selected from the 2018 Rodeo Uncorked! International Wine Competition.
A selection of the champion wines will be available for tasting, by the glass and bottle, throughout the run of the Rodeo, Feb. 27 through March 18, in the Champion Wine Garden, located in Carruth Plaza.
rodeohouston.com