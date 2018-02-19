Last night, foodies and wine enthusiasts gathered to eat drink and be merry! Rodeo Uncorked! Roundup and Best Bites Competition featured 106 Houston restaurants, chefs, caterers and food trucks paired with winning wines from the 2018 Rodeo Uncorked! International Wine Competition.

The 2018 Best Bites winners are:

Outstanding Showmanship Award

Grand Champion – Brothers Produce

Reserve Grand Champion – Pop Fancy People’s Choice Award

Grand Champion – Killen’s – Beef Ribs

Reserve Grand Champion – Taste of Texas – Certified Angus Beef Tenderloin Tasty Traditions Award

Grand Champion – Ooh La La – Corn Flake Cookie

Reserve Grand Champion – Texas de Brazil – Flank Steak with Chimichurri Sauce andMashed PotatoesTrailblazing Appetizer/Starter Award

Grand Champion – Snooze an AM Eatery – Pork Belly on a Tortilla with Mango Pico de Gallo

Reserve Grand Champion – Brennan’s – Tasso and Grit Dumpling with NOLA BarbequeShrimp

Third Place – EuraAsia Fusion – Pepper Tuna CrabLone Star Entrée Award

Grand Champion – Killen’s – Beef Ribs

Reserve Grand Champion – Texas de Brazil – Flank Steak with Chimichurri Sauce andMashed Potatoes

Third Place – Brio Tuscan Grill – Balsamic Braised Beef with Smoked Gouda, Polenta andBrussel SproutsTwo-Steppin’ Dessert Award

Grand Champion – Killen’s STQ – Maple Bacon Bread Pudding

Reserve Grand Champion – Pop Fancy – Cereal Pops

Third Place – Ooh La La – Corn Flake CookieRookie Award

Pop Fancy – Cereal Pops

Trail Boss Food Truck Award (new for 2018)

Breaking Bao – The Hot Jam Bao

During the event, each dish could be paired with one of 452 complimentary, champion wines selected from the 2018 Rodeo Uncorked! International Wine Competition.