Dining Out 4 Life: April 27, 2017

For one day in April – Thursday, April 27, 2017 – Houston-area restaurants are donating a percentage of sales to AIDS Foundation Houston (AFH)through their participation in the annual nationwide event, Dining Out for Life. Gillman Subaru is the presenting sponsor for this year’s event, which is hosted by chairs Michael Pearce, Jessica Rossman and Travis Torrence. Guests can support AIDS Foundation Houston by enjoying breakfast, lunch or dinner throughout the day at one of more than 40 participating restaurants (and counting). A portion of the proceeds support AFH’s programs and services that help thousands of Houstonians living with HIV/AIDS and reduce the number of new HIV infections.“Every year we’re humbled by the outpouring of support that we receive from chefs, restaurants and diners in our community,” said Kelly Young, Chief Executive Officer of AIDS Foundation Houston. “We’re working to end HIV/AIDS, and Dining Out for Life helps raise funds and awareness that push us closer to our goal.”In 1991, an ActionAIDS volunteer in Philadelphia created Dining Out for Life. Now the event is produced in 60 cities throughout the United States and Canada, with more than 3,000 restaurants donating a portion of their proceeds from their designated day of dining. AIDS Foundation Houston has participated in the event since the inaugural year, raising thousands of dollars in support thanks to a mandate that ensures funds raised locally stay local. The 2017 participating restaurants offer something for everyone.

As of March 27, 2017, participating restaurants include:

America’s – River Oaks (2040 West Gray)

B&B Butchers & Restaurant

Barnaby’s Cafe – Downtown (801 Congress) Barnaby’s Cafe – Heights (2802 White Oak) Barnaby’s Cafe – River Oaks (1701 S. Shepherd) Barnaby’s Cafe – Memorial (5750 Woodway) Barnaby’s Cafe – Midtown (414 West Gray) Barnaby’s Cafe – Museum District (1801 Binz) The Original Barnaby’s (604 Fairview) Baby Barnaby’s

Beck’s Prime – Memorial Park Beck’s Prime – the Heights

Bollo Woodfired Pizza Canopy

Charivari Restaurant

El Real El Tiempo – Montrose (1308 Montrose) El Tiempo – Westheimer (322 Westheimer) El Tiempo – Navigation (2814 Navigation)

EQ Heights

Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse – River Oaks (2405 W Alabama)

Ginger & Fork

Harold’s Restaurant

Bar & Terrace Krisp Bird & Batter L

aurenzo’s Bar & Grill Laurenzo’s Restaurant

Le Colonial Houston

Lucille’s

Niko Niko’s – Montrose (2520 Montrose) Niko Niko’s – Memorial (1040 W Sam Houston Parkway)

Pi Pizza

Rainbow Lodge

Reef

Shade

Songkran Thai Kitchen

Starfish

State Fare

Tacos A Go Go – Oak Forest (3401 W TC Jester) Tacos A Go Go – Midtown (3704 Main) Tacos A Go Go – Heights (2912 White Oak)

The Raven Grill

Tony Mandola’s

For more information and the current restaurant list, visit www.AIDSHelp.org.